As Kendall Jenner‘s romance with Ben Simmons heats up, the professional model is being “very protective” of the pair’s relationship.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner, 22, tells PEOPLE.

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explains about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “She hates the attention and it’s been annoying that the drama with Tinashe has come up.”

Jenner and the 21-year-old NBA player first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer and have frequently been spotted together since, including sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Fourth of July party and lunch and shopping in Beverly Hills.

“Things are definitely heating up though and she’s having a good time with him. She’s excited to spend the summer with Ben,” the source adds.

Says the source, “Over the last year, she also slowed down some of her work and took a break from the runway. She deals with a lot of anxiety and needed a breather. That kind of traveling really takes a toll on her, but she’s been feeling good.”

Getty (2)

At the end of June, a source told PEOPLE that the new couple had been spending more time together in her hometown of Los Angeles — including at Simmons’ swanky new pad.

Despite reports that they were living together, the source said, “Ben is renting the house. Kendall is not on the lease. It’s a gorgeous house, so it makes sense that she wants to stay over as much as possible.”

The source also added at the time that feelings between the two were intensifying.

“Kendall and Ben have spent the past few days together in L.A,” the source added about the supermodel and athlete. “They do seem a bit more serious.”