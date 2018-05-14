Why Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Use Snapchat Filters on Their Babies' Faces

Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian gave the world its first glimpse at her 1-month-old daughter’s face — sort of.

Khloé, 33, shared the first videos of True Thompson on social media Saturday, choosing to introduce her baby girl using a popular Snapchat filter. The filter, in addition to imposing a flower tucked behind True’s right ear, also alters face shape, eye color, lashes and skin tone, creating the effect of a smattering of freckles perfectly distributed across the cheeks and nose.

While the post was flooded with likes and sweet comments from fans, the filter also created confusion as many began to debate and speculate upon which features were really True’s.

“Does the baby have freckles or is that the filter?” asked user @coldheartedqueen4life.

“What is with the silly filter?” asked user @luca9557.

“Does the baby really need a filter?” said user @2blackheart. “This picture is so deceiving.”

“Stop with the filters,” commented user @kdotl22. “We can’t even tell her true color.”

“Love her! Adorable! Congrats @khloekardashian,” wrote user @autumn.leafe. “But too funny to introduce a baby into the word with a filter on them. But that’s the Kardashian way, to cover up… But seriously, she is precious and perfect.”

It’s not the first time a member of the famous family has chosen to introduce their child to the world of social media using a Snapchat filter.

In February, Khloé’s older sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, used a pink bear filter when sharing the first full photo of her youngest daughter, Chicago. In March, sister Kylie Jenner, 20, debuted her daughter Stormi‘s face using a popular filter that imposes a crown of crackling flames.

A source tells PEOPLE that the fact that all three moms recently chose to use a filter on their little one isn’t a coincidence. The source says it’s a conscious decision made for privacy purposes — the stars feel that they are protecting their babies if they don’t show their full face. (That being said, both Kim and Kylie have since gone on to share non-filtered photos and videos of their respective daughters.)

During the 10th anniversary special of their show last year, the family opened up about allowing their significant others and kids to appear on camera, with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, noting that “the boundaries are always changing.”

“We’ll definitely go through moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the kids way back,’ ” she explained.

“It’s funny now that Mason is getting older,” said Khloé of Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s 8-year-old son. “He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that?!”

“Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” said Kourtney. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’ ”

For her part, Kim said appearing on KUWTK is “such a personal choice.”

“You can fall in love with someone, and it’s not their job to be on our show,” she said. “Kanye [West] respects what I do and sometimes he’s on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we’re at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.’ But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving [around] them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not.”