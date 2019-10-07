Why Kaley Cuoco Isn’t Living with Husband Karl Cook: ‘We Are Building Our Dream House’

Months after Kaley Cuoco listed her massive California villa for sale, the Big Bang Theory star is preparing to shack up with husband Karl Cook, a professional equestrian.

Over the weekend, the actress attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California, where she confirmed that the couple is still not living under the same roof.

“Life is about balance,” told Extra, before revealing that the pair will soon be moving in together when their house is completed.

“It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon,” she said. “But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.”

On June 30, 2018, Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in front of close friends and family at a horse stable near San Diego. The pair, who had been dating since March 2016, got engaged in November 2017.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco raved to PEOPLE in March 2018. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ “

“And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him,” she added. “We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Image zoom Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco Splash News Online

In celebration of their one-year anniversary as a married couple, they spent a day together exchanging gifts, doing couple’s yoga, taking a pottery class and enjoying a fast-food dinner.

In coordinating Instagram posts on June 30 — with Cuoco’s featuring photos from their wedding day and Cook’s full of hilarious snapshots of his wife — the pair reflected on the past year.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go! 👫❤️,” Cuoco captioned her gallery.

Cook posted slideshow of videos and photos starring his wife in a variety of funny moments. “Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember😍😍I love you @kaleycuoco,” he wrote.

The actress chronicled the day’s events on her Instagram Story, beginning with a gift exchange that saw Cuoco showing off a sparkly pink sapphire ring from her beloved and Cook displaying a vintage Rolex pocket watch from 1911, which she had engraved with their first anniversary date: 6/30/19.

For dinner, they went classic: a vegetarian spread from Taco Bell, eaten in the comfort of their home and complete with a bottle of red wine. Cuoco captioned the image, “Best anniversary dinner I could have ever asked for.”

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Likely in preparation of the couple’s plans to move into their “dream house,” Cuoco listed her private, gated, Mediterranean-style villa in Tarzana, California, for $6.9 million with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty in May. While Cuoco originally purchased the home for $5.5 million in 2014, according to Variety’s Dirt.com, the asking price had been slashed to $4.895 million by August.

The star first showed off her six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home’s vibrant design aesthetic in a book called The New Glamour, written by her designer Jeff Andrews, who also decorated the home for its previous owner, Khloé Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art — I wanted it all!” she wrote in the book’s foreword.

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in April.