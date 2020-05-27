After doing eight episodes on his own, the actor said he decided to sell the show in order to keep it going

Why John Krasinski Sold Some Good News : 'It Wouldn't Be Sustainable with My Prior Commitments'

John Krasinski isn't saying goodbye to Some Good News anytime soon.

Krasinski made an appearance on his former The Office costar Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live series Hey There, Human, where the two discussed his highly successful online show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After doing eight episodes on his own, the actor said he decided to sell the show to ViacomCBS in order to keep it going.

"I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff," Krasinski said. "More than that... writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much."

Once production on his other projects begins, Krasinski said continuing the show on his own would not be "sustainable."

Image zoom John Krasinski YouTube

"I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments," Krasinski said. "I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever. It just wasn't sustainable."

While Krasinski said he will take a step back from Some Good News in the future, he will "be a part of it" whenever possible — including resuming his role as host.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAqdYi1pdKo/?utm_source=ig_embed

"In eight weeks [Some Good News] went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks," Krasinski said. "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in. I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we're really, really excited about it."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski will act as an executive producer in the project and hold a recurring on-camera role. A new host is expected to be announced at a later date.

While Krasinski previously self-financed and self-produced Some Good News' weekly episodes, new installments will be produced by Comedy Central Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the two months since its inception, the Some Good News YouTube channel has amassed over 2.56 million subscribers.

Krasinski told Wilson that working on Some Good News has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career.