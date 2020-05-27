Why John Krasinski Sold Some Good News: 'It Wouldn't Be Sustainable with My Prior Commitments'
After doing eight episodes on his own, the actor said he decided to sell the show in order to keep it going
John Krasinski isn't saying goodbye to Some Good News anytime soon.
Krasinski made an appearance on his former The Office costar Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live series Hey There, Human, where the two discussed his highly successful online show.
After doing eight episodes on his own, the actor said he decided to sell the show to ViacomCBS in order to keep it going.
"I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff," Krasinski said. "More than that... writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much."
Once production on his other projects begins, Krasinski said continuing the show on his own would not be "sustainable."
"I knew it wouldn't be sustainable with my prior commitments," Krasinski said. "I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever. It just wasn't sustainable."
While Krasinski said he will take a step back from Some Good News in the future, he will "be a part of it" whenever possible — including resuming his role as host.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAqdYi1pdKo/?utm_source=ig_embed
"In eight weeks [Some Good News] went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks," Krasinski said. "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in. I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we're really, really excited about it."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski will act as an executive producer in the project and hold a recurring on-camera role. A new host is expected to be announced at a later date.
While Krasinski previously self-financed and self-produced Some Good News' weekly episodes, new installments will be produced by Comedy Central Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
RELATED: John Krasinski Hosted a Virtual Potluck and Surprised Fans With Their Favorite Chefs: 'Thank You for Making My Entire Year'
During Some Good News' online run, viewers saw Krasinski reunite his The Office costars and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, as well as hold a virtual prom featuring performances by The Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.
In the two months since its inception, the Some Good News YouTube channel has amassed over 2.56 million subscribers.
Krasinski told Wilson that working on Some Good News has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career.
"I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me," Krasinski said. "That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life."