Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book

The Fixer Upper star appeared on Today to chat about her new memoir, The Stories We Tell

Published on November 8, 2022
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage; Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines' new book didn't get the reaction she expected from its first reader — her mom.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, opened up to Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Tuesday about growing up with a Korean mother and American father in a small town in Kansas — and what it was like sharing those stories with her mom so many years later.

Gaines reflects on her childhood , including how she was bullied for her heritage, and how she's learned to undo the damage it caused her as an adult in a new memoir, The Stories We Tell.

"When the manuscript was finished, I printed it out and I wanted [my mom] to be the first person to read it," Gaines shares on the show. "Every five seconds she'd call, 'I'm crying!'"

The designer continued: "I think I had to write it out to really explain it, but for her even to just hear what her little girl was processing…. It was a sweet moment for us."

Understanding what her mom was going through during the same time was thought-provoking for Gaines as an adult and mother herself. "It shifted to, I'm so intrigued by what she was doing as we were living this life, and I was just trying to make it and be fine, and she was doing the same thing in her own little world."

The star also talked about emulating her mom's way of coping with hostility at a young age. "We were in the grocery store, numerous times, and people would say things and she would just act like she didn't hear," Joanna remembered. "So I'd look at her and she'd straighten her shoulders. I always thought it didn't affect her."

Gaines' own daughters, Ella Rose, 16, and Emmie Kay, 12, were on set to cheer on their mom, who said she mainly wrote the book for them.

Joanna Gaines and family. Courtesy

The mother of five also shares three sons with husband and Fixer Upper co-star Chip Gaines: Drake, 18, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4. The couple has been married since 2003.

Joanna's memoir, The Stories We Tell, hits bookshelves on Nov. 8.

