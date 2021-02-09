Heather Martin Reveals Why She Pulled Up to The Bachelor in a Minivan

Heather Martin caused quite a stir when she crashed The Bachelor on Monday night's episode — in a minivan, of all cars.

Martin, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, dropped in on Matt James' season after her best friend, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, said James was "like, the perfect match" for her.

After quarantining and receiving multiple negative COVID-19 tests, Martin, 25, pulled up to the resort ready to meet her potential match. In a show filled with limousines, however, the modest choice of vehicle raised some questions that Martin answered on Instagram.

"When you pull up to the rental car place and they ask if you want a mini van the answer is always yes," she captioned a photo of herself pointing at the nondescript white car.

She elaborated further in a video on her Instagram Story.

"So I just have to say, I legitimately pulled up to the rental car place and I don't know if they didn't have any other cars, but they're just like, 'So, is a minivan OK?'" she recalled. "And of course I didn't think twice and I was like, 'Yeah, I'd love a minivan.' I didn't realize until later that was a weird thing!"

During the episode, Martin didn't exactly get a warm welcome from the other women competing for James' heart.

"If you're going to let a new girl come in or if you're going to give a new girl a rose over some of us that have been here for this long, then you better marry that girl," contestant Chelsea Vaughn said in an on-camera interview. "Because the rest of us are going to be pissed."

Brown, 26, spoke out about the general reaction to Martin on her Instagram Story Monday night.

"Lord bless the girls that are mean to my Heather," she said while watching the episode. "That's all I have to say. That's all I'm gonna say!"