Here's Why Hannah Brown Probably Won't Be the Next Bachelorette

Sorry Bachelor Nation fans — Hannah Brown likely won’t be the lead of the next Bachelorette season.

The reality star, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and later starred on season 15 of The Bachelorette, has confirmed six additional Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 tour stops that could conflict with filming for the next season of The Bachelorette.

Historically, filming for The Bachelorette begins in March after the finale of The Bachelor airs. Brown’s added tour dates are March 24-29.

PEOPLE has reached out to ABC for comment.

Brown, 25, won season 28 of DWTS in November and will reunite with dance partner Alan Bersten for the new tour dates.

After her DWTS win, Brown made an appearance during ex Peter Weber‘s season premiere of The Bachelor in January, and many Bachelor Nation fans have expressed their desire for Brown to be the Bachelorette once again.

When she made her surprise appearance, Brown returned the pilot wings Weber had gifted her on The Bachelorette.

“When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions,” she told him. “But when I stood where you are, you said you wanted to find your co-pilot and you gave me something. And I want you to find that person and so I brought these back for you. You’re going to be great.”

Later on in the episode, the pair had a tear-filled conversation in which Weber asked Brown “to come be part of the house” and join his season before returning to his contestants and vowing that his relationship with Brown was truly over.

The following week, Brown wrote on Instagram that she was “enjoying” not being on The Bachelor after the emotional interaction.

“Enjoying this Monday night without mascara stained cheeks,” she captioned two glamorous photos of herself.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC

A month earlier, during ABC’s ninth annual year-end special The Year: 2019 in December, Brown reflected on the significant life changes she underwent in the past year, having wrapped up both The Bachelorette and DWTS.

“I feel like a lot of people that have been in similar situations as I have, reality TV stars, you can make a packaged version of yourself if you want to — I just don’t work that way,” Brown said. “I can’t do it. I can’t pretend that I’m happy or pretend to get emotional when I’m not.”

She added that her authenticity on TV has made life “difficult at times.”

“Sometimes, yeah, I wish I would have protected my heart a little more, absolutely,” she said. “But being able to have that human connection is so worth it I’m really proud of that.”