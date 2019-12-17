Chris Harrison Says Hannah Brown Goes on The Bachelor to Get a 'Clean Break' from Peter Weber

Chris Harrison is explaining those Bachelor promos that show Hannah Brown reuniting with her ex Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Bachelor host said Brown’s appearance was a “mutual” decision meant to give them both closure.

“I think it’s something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it’s a relationship that didn’t have a clean, clear break,” said Harrison, 48. “I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn’t really dealt with them all, so I think it’s a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward.”

“I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter’s life,” he added. “I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with Peter, and one that she’s probably thought a lot about, and I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ ABC

Earlier this year, Weber, 28, came in third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, when they had sex (four times!) in a windmill Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season of The Bachelor, released last month, teased a shocking reunion between the exes after the Alabama native, 25, dropped in for a surprise visit.

RELATED: The Bachelor Reveals Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Are ‘as Confused as Ever’ in Season Premiere

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown said in the clip. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

As they got cozy on a couch, Weber invited Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber ABC

In a second promo, Brown exited a limo at Bachelor mansion, and a press release revealed that Brown does return to host a group date, where she explains to nine women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

“But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?” the release teased. “What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

RELATED: Peter Weber Asks Ex Hannah Brown to Join His Season of The Bachelor in New Promo

“I was in love with Peter,” Brown told PEOPLE after deciding to end things with the charming pilot during the Bachelorette season finale in July. “I was pulled into different directions every other day. But I had to make a decision. I felt like my heart was broken.”

Image zoom Peter Weber Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Image zoom The Bachelor Craig Sjodin/ABC

On Monday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the group shot for Weber‘s upcoming season. In the photo, the airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California posed at the famous Bachelor mansion with the 30 contestants who will be vying for his roses starting in January.

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.