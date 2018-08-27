Why RHOC's Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley Still Haven't Gotten Married — and Likely Won't

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley have known each other for over 20 years, have been dating for nearly 10, and have been engaged since she proposed back in 2013.

But when it comes to actually walking down the aisle, the couple still don’t have any plans — and it appears they never will.

During a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Monday, Rossi, 39, explained that “we got engaged with every intention to get married.”

They had even revealed their wedding date while visiting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “We said, May 24, ’cause that’s the date we had picked,” Rossi recalled to Jeff Lewis Live.

Things quickly took a turn from there, though. “After we said that, [Smiley’s] mom calls and one of my best friends calls and are like, ‘Uh, that’s [Memorial] Day weekend and we are on vacation — we have a whole vacation plan,’ ” Rossi added. “And we were like, ‘Oh s—.’ So that kind of went to the side way because of that.”

By that point, Rossi had left RHOC. In 2014, she and Smiley, 44, appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. And then, Smiley got booked for a role in the 2015 History Channel miniseries Texas Rising. “Our schedules got so hectic,” Rossi told Lewis.

When they finally started talking again about getting married, they realized there was a more pressing concern: their desire to start a family.

Though Smiley had children from a previous relationship, Rossi doesn’t and has been experiencing fertility issues. They’ve since been through three rounds of in vitro fertilization over the past four years.

“All of our resources have really gone into that,” Rossi said. “Anyone who has ever done IVF knows how incredibly expensive it is, and we’ve been through three rounds. You can imagine how much that money is.”

If they did, in fact, get pregnant — which both Rossi and Smiley are hoping will happen soon — they won’t be rushing to wed.

“How many marriages in Hollywood are now falling apart?” Rossi asked. “Every single person you’re like, ‘They’re going to be together forever!’ Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]; Justin [Theroux] and Jen [Aniston], Brooke [Burke] and David Charvet — all these people. The second they get married, they’re getting divorced. Maybe we’re on to something here, like Oprah and Stedman [Graham] and Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell].

