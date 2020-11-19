"It takes the magic out of the experience of watching reality television, because you end up knowing too much about how it works," said the Schitt's Creek star

Dan Levy Says He Had to Take a 'Hiatus' from Reality TV After Working on The Hills

For some time, Dan Levy went cold turkey on reality TV — but he's since found his way back to the genre.

Before Schitt's Creek secured his rise to fame — and multiple Emmys! — Levy co-hosted MTV's official After Show for The Hills. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Levy explained why the gig pushed him to take a break from watching reality shows.

"Before I did [Schitt's Creek], I was working on MTV with The Hills for a long time, a show that some people might know, and I was doing the after show," Levy, 37, told host Jimmy Fallon.

"When you work so closely with a reality television show — and I love The Hills — it takes the magic out of the experience of watching reality television, because you end up knowing too much about how it works," he explained.

Luckily, however, Levy said that quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic reignited his love for unscripted television.

"So I had to take a long hiatus, and then quarantine happened, and I had quite literally watched every show on television," he said. "So I finally resolved myself to accepting the fact that I only have reality TV left, not to diminish the genre. But it started, and then it became a problem, because I couldn't stop watching it and now it's all I watch."

The actor is particular passionate about the most recent season of Below Deck. "The drama that happens on the last season of Below Deck: Mediterranean is earth-shattering," Levy said. "I have many times thought about vacationing to Australia to take Hannah [Ferrier]'s yachting course."

In addition to binging reality TV, Levy has also been working on developing his skills in the kitchen.