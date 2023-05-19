Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She's Reluctant to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Don't Like Fighting'

"I would cry a lot," Teigen said when asked if she'd join the Bravo reality show on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 19, 2023 10:37 AM

Don't expect to see Chrissy Teigen on a future season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the model, 37, revealed why she'll never join the Bravo reality show, which is currently filming its 13th season.

Responding to Cohen's comments that she would be his "dream celebrity" to join the cast, Teigen — who is a huge Bravo fan — said, "I mean I love everything about it, obviously I love watching the show. I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much and I think they come in and it seems like they're too fan-girly."

The cookbook author continued, "Also it doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting, I really don't. I would cry a lot!"

Cohen, 54, interjected, "Well good, you don't have to fight, you can be the fun girl."

"But they hate the fun girl," said Teigen.

"No, absolutely not!" added Cohen, noting that he thinks Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan is "a fun girl."

Chrissy Teigen appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and Chrissy Teigen. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

Cohen isn't the first famous face to mark Teigen as their top pick to join the show. In January, original cast member Kyle Richards told TMZ that Teigen could replace longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after she announced her departure on January 5.

"I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best," said Richards 54. "It's not an easy job, believe it or not."

The following month, TMZ also asked Richards' costar Erika Giradi about Richards wanting Teigen on the series. "Chrissy is fun, she's a big fan of the show," said Giradi, 51. "She should have fun. Chrissy doesn't need the show. It would be amazing. She's cool, I like Chrissy."

After her appearance on WWHL, Teigen shared a series of snapshots of her interview with Cohen on her Instagram. "HOME SWEET HOME with my lord and savior @bravoandy! see you tonight on @bravowwhl!!" she captioned the pictures.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Cohen in the comments section, adding, "Come BACK."

Teigen dressed to the nines for the show, rocking a hot pink, off-the-shoulder mini dress. The TV personality finished her look with a pair of silver strappy heels, pearl drop earrings and she wore her brunette locks in a sleek pony.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday evenings, on Bravo.

