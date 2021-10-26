“I am too amused to do anything about it,” The Office actor wrote on Instagram, explaining that a photo of him was placed on a public domain site

Why B.J. Novak's Face Has Ended Up on Household Product Packaging All Over the World

Wondering why B.J. Novak's face might end up on the packaging of your next purchase?

The Office actor, 42, revealed on his Instagram Story Monday that a photo of him was mistakenly deemed public domain years ago, meaning his face has appeared on various household products all over the world.

The items Novak featured on his Story included a rain poncho in Los Angeles, cologne in Sweden, and face paint in Uruguay, as well as an electric razor and hair clippers.

Though he could likely get the photo taken down, he said the whole thing is too funny to "do anything about it."

"Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world," he wrote on another slide. "But I am too amused to do anything about it."

Novak isn't the first star to appear in unlikely places — Kim's Convenience actor Simu Liu has repeatedly poked fun at his past as a model for stock images.

"thinking about when simu liu was a stock photo model," one wrote on Twitter alongside a series of photos showing Liu running board meetings and working on a laptop.

"You're cool, but not Simu Liu stock photos kinda cool," another added.

Liu, 32, has previously addressed his stock photo past on his own Twitter page, writing in February 2020, "​​Legitimately wondering if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time. Totally unrelated note, please stop buying these photos."

Several years prior, the former accountant-turned actor commented on a photo of himself that aptly appeared on the front of an accounting textbook.