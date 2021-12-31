Betty White was stepmother to her third husband Allen Ludden's three children: David, Martha and Sarah

Why Betty White Never Had Kids of Her Own, But Relished Her Role as Stepmom: 'It Turned Out Great'

Though Betty White never had any of her own biological children, the iconic actress loved the role that she played as a stepmother to three stepchildren.

Back in the early 1960s, White — who died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed — was a guest on the televised game show Password, where she met and fell in love with the series' host, Allen Ludden, according to Romper.

After marrying in 1963, White became a stepmother to Ludden's three children: David, Martha and Sarah.

Margaret McGloin — Ludden's first wife, and the mother to his three children — had previously died of cancer in 1961, the outlet reported. Ludden would later die in 1981 from stomach cancer.

Of becoming a stepmother, White previously told PEOPLE, "It turned out great." She added that she felt "blessed" to take on the role.

betty white, allen ludden Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While chatting with PEOPLE years back, White's costar from the romantic comedy The Proposal, Sanda Bullock, recalled White's feelings on being a stepmom.

"Betty said, 'You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren,' " she explained.

Then, in a 2012 interview with CBS, the Golden Girls star echoed those sentiments when she opened up about why she chose to never become a mother, and whether or not she ever regretted that decision.

"No, I've never regretted it," she said at the time. "I'm so compulsive about stuff, I know if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would have been my whole focus."