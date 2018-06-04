Why Bachelor in Paradise Couple Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Call Each Other Husband and Wife

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may have taken their new romance public with their Story of Us video, but that doesn’t mean they are rushing their new relationship.

Iaconetti, 30 and Haibon, 29, have been friends since meeting on Bachelor in Paradise three years ago and say they are in no hurry to walk down the aisle.

“We’re enjoying the moment right now,” Haibon told PEOPLE over the weekend at iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango by AT&T. “We’re enjoying just dating and kissing and going on dates and going on vacations together.”

Iaconetti added, “We’re just focused on each other right now, that’s the most important thing.”

Even though a wedding isn’t in the near future, the couple explained that they are happy to refer to each other as “husband” and “wife,” as they did in their video.

“I said, ‘Then you met your wife,’ which is kind of crazy’ but it’s just because we talk about the future all the time,” Iaconetti said.

“I think we just both see each other as lifelong partners, so it’s not scary, for me personally, to call her my future wife,” Haibon explained.

The lovey-dovey couple doesn’t have a honeymoon in their near future, but they were still glowing from their “couple-moon” in Hawaii.

“The first official boyfriend and girlfriend romantic trip getaway. The highlight was doing nothing but being together,” Iaconetti gushed.