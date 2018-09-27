Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera 'Didn't See a Long-Term Future for Now,' Source Says

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera have called it quits — but according to a source, they remain on good terms.

“Ryan’s a very sweet guy and he cares a lot for Audrina, but he’s not ready for a serious relationship or to settle down,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s a playboy.”

“They didn’t see a long-term future for now,” continues the source, adding: “They’re still friendly, though.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Patridge, 33, and Cabrera, 36, had split after about five months of dating.

It’s the second time the couple has parted ways: They were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

Their recent reconciliation came after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, 36, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016. They share 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far

In June, Patridge told PEOPLE she was “the happiest I’ve ever been” after getting back together with Cabrera.

“We’re just having fun. Nothing is forced,” she said. “You know, great things happen when it’s not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that’s what it is. We just have the best time together.”

Her divorce from Bohan remains contentious. The reality star requested a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker last year; she filed for divorce two days later.

RELATED VIDEO: MTV Announces The Hills Reboot at the 2018 VMAs

A judge later granted Patridge full custody of Kirra. Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

“He won’t sign them,” Patridge previously told PEOPLE of the divorce papers. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. It is what it is. The best thing that came from that was Kirra, and I’m so thankful for that.”

Patridge is currently working on The Hills reboot, which was announced by MTV in late August.