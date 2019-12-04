Before Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii, the Bachelor couple seriously considered eloping in Las Vegas.

“We always talked about just eloping because wedding planning got kind of stressful, to be honest,” Luyendyk Jr., 38, told former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “Wedding planning, it’s a lot.”

Added Burnham, 28: “We’re like, ‘Ugh, why don’t we just quit this and go elope in Vegas?’ And we thought seriously about it while we were planning our Hawaii wedding. And then Arie had to go back [to Vegas] for a P.F. Chang’s event and I’m like, ‘Well, your parents are coming with us, our daughter’s with us, we might as well just do our second wedding. It would be fun.’ So that’s what we did.”

Eight months after their January wedding ceremony in Maui, the former Bachelor and his bride revealed on Instagram that they decided to get married for a second time at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Burnham wore a white dress in the photos as she sat on a pink Cadillac beside her husband, who opted for a white jacket and a black shirt and pants. The couple were also joined by their daughter Alessi Ren, who was born in May, for the photo shoot.

“We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas,” Luyendyk captioned his Instagram post in September. “Our new friend and legend @mrjordan1911 officiated (Elvis sat this one out). Can’t wait to show you guys more, we’ll post on our YouTube tomorrow 💒👰🏼🤵🏼 #thisishowwedoit #wedidit #again📸:@bethanypaigephoto.”

As to how “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan came to officiate the couple’s second marriage, Luyendyk said it was “random.”

“It was so random because we did this appearance and Montell Jordan was there, and he’s like the coolest guy,” said Luyendyk.

While speaking with Jordan, 51, at the event, Luyendk said he “was joking about” having to leave “because we have to go hurry up and get married because we gotta put the baby down by 6:30. This is kind of what you do, right, as parents.”

To that, the singer-songwriter revealed that he was an “ordained minister” — and offered to “marry” the couple!

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll go with you!'” said Luyendyk. “So him and his wife Kristin jumped in the car and then they came with us to The Little White Chapel.”

Luyendyk and Burnham, while pregnant, first tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui in January, 10 months after they got engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when he proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin.

The wedding was officiated by Chris Harrison, and former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe were also in attendance.

“Love is not always perfect,” Luyendyk told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

