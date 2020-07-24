During the pandemic, filming of the Netflix show about women wrestlers has been put on hold

Why Alison Brie Thinks It Will Be a While Before GLOW Films Again: We 'Taste Each Other's Sweat'

While most TV shows have stopped filming during the coronavirus crisis, GLOW star Alison Brie says she thinks her Netflix show about women wrestlers will be one of the last to go back to work.

"We're a really physical show," Brie tells PEOPLE. "When we shut down, I was in a wrestling ring and was in mid-sweat on another person as we were gearing up to shoot a match. We definitely taste each other's sweat fairly often."

Image zoom Alison Brie and Britney Young on the set of GLOW Erica Parise/Netflix

The actress, 37, says they filmed the first two episodes of the fourth and final season before they were forced to stop. "I don't think we want to compromise creatively, given that it's our final season. So I don't think we're going to be one of the first shows going back," she says.

Brie has been keeping busy with other projects and now stars in the thriller The Rental, directed by her husband Dave Franco, 35.

Image zoom Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the drive-in premiere of The Rental Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I enjoyed watching him work with everybody and seeing the crew fall in love with him because he was so collaborative and so passionate," Brie says. "His enthusiasm on set is infectious and it made me fall in love with him all over again."

In fact, the two had such a great time working together they recently wrote a rom-com for him to direct and her to star in.

But while she has the film to look forward to, Brie says she misses her Glow costars and adds that they have been in constant contact while on break.