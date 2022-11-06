'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Ending at CW After 12 Seasons, Colin Mochrie Announces

It's time to say goodbye to Whose Line Is It Anyway? again.

Colin Mochrie, who stars in the The CW's revival of the hit improv comedy show, shared the news Friday on Twitter that the upcoming 12th season will be its last.

"Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line," he wrote. "In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years."

The CW did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

An adaptation of the British show of the same name, Whose Line first aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007 with host Drew Carey. The current revival began airing on The CW in 2013, hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Mochrie, 64, first appeared on the British version of the show in 1991, before joining the U.S. version in 1998. He returned for the CW revival in 2013 and has been a regular ever since. Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady have also appeared alongside Mochrie in all three versions.

The show typically sees the alternating performers and one special guest field suggestions from the audience for improvisational sketches.

Whose Line is the latest in a slew of CW shows that have recently gotten the chop. Some of the channel's most successful series to date, including Riverdale and The Flash, along with newer shows like Nancy Drew, have all announced their conclusions.

The cancellations come as The CW has begun navigating its merger with Nexstar, which acquired the network last month as the network's Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz exited after 11 years.