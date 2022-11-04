'Who's the Boss?' Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 4, 2022 12:34 PM
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Photo: Alyssa Milano/Instagram

Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited!

On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles.

The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since appearing for their sit-down interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

In the snap shared by Milano, the trio was all smiles as they posed with fellow series alum Rhoda Gemignani, who played Danza's mother on the series.

"Getting closer. If you know what I mean. 😉😉," she wrote, referencing the show's upcoming revival series. "Also, if you're in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good."

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 20: WHO'S THE BOSS? - Gallery - Season One - 9/20/84, Former athlete Tony Micelli (Tony Danza)sought a better life for his daughter, Samantha (Alyssa Milano), by accepting the job as housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower and caretaker to her son, Jonathan (Danny Pintauro)., (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Who's the Boss cast. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

This June, Deadline reported that the sequel for Who's the Boss? had landed a deal with Amazon Freevee, which would reunite members of the cast including Danza and Milano. The pair starred as a father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli in the original show.

The show will be executive produced by Norman Lear and will be written and executive produced by 2017 One Day at a Time reboot co-creator Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, per the outlet.

Talks of the sequel have been happening since 2020 when cast members went to social media to confirm the news.

"Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss," Danza tweeted alongside a throwback promotional shot of himself and Milano at the time.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote on her Instagram, "🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!!"

"I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can!" Milano shared at the time. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

According to Deadline, the revival will take place 30 years after the events of Who's the Boss? and center on Samantha's new life as a single mother, as well as her relationship with her retired father. Pinging viewers' nostalgia, the new show will even take place in the same house where the original was set.

