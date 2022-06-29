Who's the Boss? Sequel with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

"Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy," Alyssa Milano previously wrote when announced the revival back in 2020

The Who's the Boss? sequel is one step closer to fans' screens after it was reported that the revival has landed a deal with Amazon Freevee.

On Tuesday, Deadline revealed the news about the sequel, which will reunite members of the original cast including Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Danza, 71, and Milano, 49, starred as a father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli in the original ABC series for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992.

The show will executive produced by Norman Lear, and will be written and executive produced by 2017 One Day at a Time reboot co-creator Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, per Deadline.

Talks of the sequel have been happening since 2020, when cast members went to social media to confirm the news. "Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss," Danza tweeted alongside a throwback promotional shot of himself and Milano.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote on her Instagram, "🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!!"

"I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can!" Milano continued. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

According to Deadline, the revival will take place 30 years after the events of Who's the Boss? and center on Samantha's new life as a single mother, as well as her relationship with her retired father. Pinging viewer's nostalgia, the new show will even take place in the same house where the original was set.

Original cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are also supportive of the sequel, the outlet reported. The fifth member of the core lineup, Katherine Helmond, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019.

cast of the TV series, 'Who's The Boss,' circa 1985. Credit: ABC Television/Fotos International/Getty

In 2019, Danza first rejected the idea of rebooting the show — which was created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter — and cited Helmond's death as part of his reluctance\.

"First of all, I've never been a big fan of these reboots," he said on Good Day New York. "[But] no, can't reboot [Who's the Boss?] because we've got no Katherine Helmond, that's why not. That's it."

Danza stood firm in his rejection of a reboot at the time, but admitted that he wished Who's the Boss? got more play on TV so it could be introduced to a younger generation.