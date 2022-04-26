The Cast of Who's the Boss?: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with the beloved cast 30 years after the show signed off the air
Like a Boss
Thirty years ago, viewers said goodbye to the stars of Who's the Boss?, a beloved sitcom that brought laughs, life lessons and a little romance, all courtesy Tony Danza, Judith Light and their tight-knit castmates. Celebrate the show's eight seasons with a look at where the cast is now.
Tony Danza
As Tony Micelli, Danza charmed as a former MLB star and Brooklynite who takes a house manager job in Connecticut and moves in with his daughter, Samantha. He earned four Golden Globe Award nominations over the series' eight-season run.
Already a household name from his stint on Taxi, Danza, now 71, moved on to Hudson Street, a short-lived, eponymous talk show and in more recent years, Family Law and The Good Cop. The former boxer is twice-divorced and has three grown children.
Judith Light
Light, a former One Life to Live star who played successful ad exec and single mom Angela Bower on Who's the Boss?, softened to Tony's charms through the series' run, eventually falling for him as she navigated parenthood and her changing career.
The actress, now 73, has been pretty much everywhere since Who's the Boss?, from Dallas and Doubt to Law & Order, Transparent, American Crime Story and beyond. She's been married to actor Robert Desiderio since 1985.
Alyssa Milano
Who's the Boss? was one of young Milano's first roles; she played Tony's daughter Samantha, growing up under his watchful eye and eventually attending college and getting married. The job launched the actress into a long career full of TV movies and feature films throughout the 1990s, plus a stint on Melrose Place.
Since, she's most notably starred on Charmed and Mistresses and has been a major voice in the #Me Too movement. Milano, 49, is married to agent David Bugliari; together, they have two children.
Danny Pintauro
Pintauro had acted on a few episodes of As the World Turns before joining Who's the Boss? as Angela's young son, Jonathan.
The actor, now 46, mostly retreated from the spotlight after the series, recently appearing on the 2020 reality series, The Quarantine Bunch.
Katherine Helmond
As Angela's slightly risqué mother, Mona, Helmond scored the laughs and gave the show some romantic storylines outside of Tony and Angela's will-they-or-won't-they tension. She also earned two Emmy nominations for her work.
A Tony nominee, Helmond made the biggest jump from stage to screen with the late '70s series Soap, and after Who's the Boss?, appeared on Coach, Everybody Loves Raymond and even in the Cars movies. She died in 2019 at the age of 89 from complications from Alzheimer's disease.