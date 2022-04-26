The Cast of Who's the Boss?: Where Are They Now?

As Tony Micelli, Danza charmed as a former MLB star and Brooklynite who takes a house manager job in Connecticut and moves in with his daughter, Samantha. He earned four Golden Globe Award nominations over the series' eight-season run.

Already a household name from his stint on Taxi, Danza, now 71, moved on to Hudson Street, a short-lived, eponymous talk show and in more recent years, Family Law and The Good Cop. The former boxer is twice-divorced and has three grown children.