Whoopi Goldberg's One-Word Reaction to Meghan McCain's Comments About Meghan Markle Go Viral

Meghan McCain shared her opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday's episode of The View

Whoopi Goldberg's one-word response to Meghan McCain on The View has quickly gone viral on social media.

During Tuesday's episode of the live talk show, the co-hosts discussed Piers Morgan walking off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier in the week after being criticized for his response to Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, questioning Markle's authenticity. Piers has since quit the U.K. morning show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the View segment on the topic, McCain, 36, talked about being a "red-blooded, 100 percent American who celebrate freedom anyway I can," adding that "monarchies are stupid, the American experiment is the way to go."

"If we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our Revolutionary counterparts did, I'm all for it," McCain concluded her portion.

When the camera cut to Goldberg's frame during the virtual broadcast, she began her segue to the next panelist with a pointed "Okay" and a shake of the head — which viewers were quick to highlight on Twitter, propelling the moment to go viral.

"It's 2021 and we are all Whoopi," comedian Justin Martindale tweeted along with an out-of-context clip from the show featuring Goldberg's reaction.

Martindale's tweet has since earned more than 25,000 retweets and nearly 135,000 likes.

McCain later addressed Goldberg's viral response to her words in a tweet and said, "I am extremely patriotic. I love the founding fathers. I don't know why this is shocking or confusing for anyone has met me for even five seconds..."

During the sit-down interview, Meghan revealed that she had thoughts of self-harm.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Reflecting on Meghan's words, McCain said: "In no way am I comparing any or my life experience with Meghan Markle. She experienced something that had egregious racism and happened on a global stage and she was a complete cultural paradigm shift for the U.K.. But I do know what it feels like to be on a TV show or a political campaign where people are leaking stories about you with the sole intention to make you look bad."

"Let me tell you, it will do a number on your mental health like you can't believe," added McCain. "It will make you feel isolated, it will make you feel paranoid, and I think it's a specific way that women are abused in the media."