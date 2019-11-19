Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She's 'Very Happy' Single: 'I Don't Want to Live with Anybody'

Whoopi Goldberg is just fine on her own.

Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, the longtime View moderator and three-time divorcée explained why she does not mind living alone.

“People keep saying ‘Well, you’ll find somebody,’ ” Goldberg, 64, told Hall. “I’m not looking for anyone. I am very happy. I don’t want to live with anybody.”

However, the EGOT winner does have one roommate who is a bit protective of her.

“I have a cat. A 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. So he will leave little treats for anybody that’s not me in the bed,” she said of her cat, Oliver.

When Hall, 49, asked if Oliver was “blocking” Goldberg from having someone new in her life, she insisted that it’s been her own decision.

“I’m blocking,” she said. “But I know what he will do if I bring somebody in. For me, there is a commitment. When you make a commitment to someone else, it’s a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them. I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to share money. I know it’s terrible, but I don’t want to do it.”

Image zoom Whoopi Goldberg Roy Rochlin/Getty

“I know for me it doesn’t work,” Goldberg said, adding that her priorities are her family and friends.

Goldberg’s first marriage to Alvin Martin ended in divorce in 1979. The couple has one daughter together, Alexandrea, 46. She married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986, and they divorced two years later. And her last marriage, to actor Lyle Trachtenberg, began in October 1994 and ended in divorce the following year.

Image zoom Whoopi Ben Gabbe/Getty

In an interview with The New York Times in 2016, Goldberg said she was not looking to enter into a relationship again — or get a roommate.

“I’m much happier on my own,” she said. “I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”

When asked if that was always her mentality, Goldberg said yes.

“I’m the round peg, and marriage is the square hole. You can’t have a square hole, can you?” she said.