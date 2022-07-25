Season 2 of The Con premieres this week on ABC and Hulu

From a Counterfeit Coupon Ring to a Scamming Pastor: Inside the New Season of Whoopi Goldberg's The Con

Whoopi Goldberg is back with a slew of new shocking scams.

In season 2 of ABC's News Studios' primetime series The Con, The View co-host goes in depth to share stunning tales of deception including a counterfeit coupon ring and bogus COVID cure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Listen there are tons of cons," Goldberg says in a trailer for the premiere. "You've got con men, con women, con people. Anna Delvey, Fyre Fest, Operation Varsity Blues, it seems everywhere you turn there's another wild con."

In the premiere, viewers are introduced to a small-town Georgia pastor turned financial advisor Aubrey Lee Price. After stealing $40 million dollars in assets from his investors, most of whom were the faithful parishioners, the father of four left a suicide note to friends and family and boarded a ferry to Fort Myers, Florida. His victims were left to pick up the pieces of their lives and ruined retirements.

"Not everybody has their pastor on the FBI's most wanted list," says one woman in the clip. "Mine was. I wholeheartedly trusted him. All of a sudden, I had no money. Boom. Gone overnight."

Says another victim, "I lost everything. I literally fell to my knees screaming 'No!'"

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The episode includes interviews with Price's victims, attorneys and even the preacher himself who was later caught during a routine traffic stop.

"Aubrey Lee Price was this clean-cut, shiny, trustworthy pastor of a small town, which is why this story is so unbelievable," says another woman in the clip.

Upcoming episodes will also feature a complex love fraud with victims spanning the country, ill-gotten gains in the film business and the billion-dollar heist of the century that threatened the global financial system.