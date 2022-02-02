Whoopi Goldberg Suspended at The View After 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote in part on Twitter on Tuesday

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC and The View after her controversial Holocaust comments on Monday's episode of the daytime talk show.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement to PEOPLE, which was also posted to Twitter on Tuesday night.

Continued Godwin: "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

In a separate Twitter thread, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy posted an alleged email sent to ABC staffers that further addressed Goldberg's comments, which read in part, "Words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have."

The decision comes shortly after Goldberg, 66, apologized on-air on Tuesday for the comments she made on Monday's episode of The View, in which she argued that "the Holocaust isn't about race."

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention," she began. "And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

"While discussing how a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, I said that the Holocaust wasn't about race and it was instead about man's inhumanity to man," Goldberg continued. "But it was indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race."

Goldberg also tweeted a statement on Monday in which she wrote, "I stand corrected," before apologizing "for the hurt I have caused."

A rep for Goldberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment following the announcement of her two-week suspension.