Whoopi Goldberg Signs On to Host 4 More Seasons of The View

Whoopi Goldberg isn't giving up her seat at The View anytime soon.

The EGOT winner, 65, signed a new contract to continue serving as co-host on ABC's popular daytime talk show, a post she has held for 15 seasons since 2007.

The new contract — financial details of which were not available — covers Goldberg's involvement in the current 25th season of the show, which premiered on Sept. 7, through Season 28 in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

News of Goldberg's four-year deal comes after conservative co-host Meghan McCain stepped down from the show Aug. 6. In July, the 36-year-old daughter of late Sen. John McCain announced that she would be leaving The View after nearly four years.

Earlier this month, executive producer Brian Teta told PEOPLE that the show wasn't in any rush to fill McCain's seat.

"This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit," he said in a statement. "It goes back to Barbara Walters' original direction — different women with different views. It's essential that the audience can relate to different points of View at our table."

CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas will make guest co-hosting appearances throughout the season, per the show's Twitter page.

Ahead of the show's 25th season, Goldberg, Behar, 78, Hostin, 52, and Haines, 44, had their first in-person reunion since the show went virtual in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.