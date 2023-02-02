Whoopi Goldberg Shows Kit Harington Her 'Game of Thrones' -Inspired Toilet: 'An Actual Iron Throne'

"And the seat is heated," Sunny Hostin said of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg's "actual Iron Throne," a Game of Thrones-inspired toilet in her dressing room

By
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 2, 2023 05:24 PM
Whoopi Goldberg
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg is a frequent traveler to Westeros.

As Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington appeared on The View Thursday, her costars revealed that the EGOT winner, 67, has a toilet inspired by the HBO show and George R.R. Martin books in her dressing room.

Sunny Hostin even disclosed how "the seat is heated."

"Now Alyssa [Farah Griffin] said she's the biggest Game of Thrones fan, but Whoopi has an actual Iron Throne in her dressing room," said co-host Sara Haines, revealing a photo of the modern bathroom with a decorative display of the throne's swords hanging above.

Harington, 36, couldn't help but laugh and clap as the photo was displayed on the screen behind him.

Goldberg, 67, expressed her love for the show to Harington, explaining that she "tried for as long as Game of Thrones was on" to get the cast on The View, but "filming schedules and stuff" got in the way.

"So, this is a show that, from day one, was my favorite, and still remains," said Goldberg. "When I want to see something really fun, I go there. Because it's a great show, and thanks for doing it."

irl-screen-couples-15
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO

Though Harington was on the daytime talk show to promote his new movie Baby Ruby, he also answered some rapid-fire questions about Game of Thrones — including one from Griffin, 33, about the possibility of him returning for a previously reported Jon Snow spin-off.

"There's nothing I can tell on that front, I'm sorry," he said.

Later, he was asked about the hardest scene to film during his GoT tenure. "I'd love to say it's one of those scenes where I'm in a battle... but it wasn't," he admitted. "It was trying to ride those dragons, which is just the most uncomfortable thing you'll ever do in your entire life. I don't ever want to do that [again]."

Harington also said if he weren't playing Jon Snow, he would've loved to play Ned Stark because he had "one of the best story arcs ever," and called season 2 his best memory from his time on the hit series.

RELATED VIDEO: Emilia Clarke 'Missing' Parts of Her Brain After Suffering Two Aneurysm Filming Game of Thrones

After The Hollywood Reporter announced the Jon Snow spin-off was in early development last June, Harington's GoT costar Maisie Williams told PEOPLE the idea of the project is "really exciting."

"I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset," said Williams. "I think everything that he touches is magic, and I'm excited to see what it's going to be."

