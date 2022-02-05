"That's my Whoops!!!!" Sara Haines wrote alongside a photo of herself and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended from the show over her misinformed Holocaust comments

Sara Haines Shows Support for Whoopi Goldberg amid The View Suspension: 'To Learn' Is 'All We Can Ask'

Sara Haines is showing her support for Whoopi Goldberg during her coworker's brief absence from The View.

After the EGOT winner, 66, received a two-week suspension this week from the daytime talk show over her misinformed Holocaust comments, for which she's since apologized, Goldberg's co-host shared a throwback snapshot of the two of them taking a selfie.

"This just popped up and warmed my heart. That's my Whoops!!!!" Haines, 44, wrote, sharing the photo Friday on Instagram.

However, Haines didn't receive all positive feedback from her followers — and called out the haters in the comments section of her post.

"I'd like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else," she wrote. "To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/issue (and teaching moment) are misguided."

The controversy unfolded after Monday's episode of The View, during which Goldberg and her co-hosts discussed a Tennessee school board's ban of the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus, which tells the story of illustrator and author Art Spiegelman's Polish Jewish parents' experience during the Holocaust. During the talk, Goldberg inaccurately remarked that the "Holocaust isn't about race."

Goldberg, who immediately faced criticism on social media, shared a statement and apologized on the show the next day.

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention," Goldberg said. "And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

The Color Purple star also provided a platform to Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt during Tuesday's episode, and he suggested the show consider a Jewish co-host to fill Meghan McCain's vacant seat.

Goldberg has since been suspended for two weeks over her "wrong and hurtful comments," according to ABC News President Kim Godwin's statement, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE. Godwin also said that Goldberg has been asked to "take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."

The ADL accepted Goldberg's apology, noting that they "have always known her as someone who stands up for the Jewish community" in a statement from Frederic L. Bloch, chief growth officer of the ADL.

"Hopefully these next two weeks can be a time for introspection for her and healing for those who were hurt," Bloch added.