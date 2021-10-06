Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Stopped Dating Younger Guys: 'Sometimes It's Tiring'

"There's a lot of information that you have to impart," the actress said on The View Wednesday

Whoopi Goldberg is dishing on her dating preferences.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Whoopi, do you go younger or older?" Haines, 44, asked at one point.

"It depends on my mood," Goldberg teased. "Because it's about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they're not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not."

Goldberg then recalled a specific instance when she was dating a younger man.

"Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks," she said. "I went out with a younger dude and he said, 'I can't believe this.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.' And you kind of go, 'The Beatles? You've never heard of The Beatles?' 'No!'"

The Ghost actress continued, "So you have to know when you're going younger, there's a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it's tiring. But then there's the other way where you're like, 'Yeah, you're younger, but you look good! Yeah, you're alright.' So you never know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Goldberg has been married three times. Her first marriage, to Alvin Martin, ended in divorce in 1979. The two have a daughter, Alexandrea, 48.

Goldberg then married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986; they divorced two years later. Her third marriage, to actor Lyle Trachtenberg, began in October 1994 and ended in divorce the following year.

THE VIEW Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty

In an interview with The New York Times in 2016, Goldberg said she was not looking to enter into a relationship again — or get a roommate.

"I'm much happier on my own," she said. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don't want somebody in my house."

When asked if that was always her mentality, Goldberg said yes.