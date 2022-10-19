Whoopi Goldberg is taking issue with some of Meghan Markle's recent comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress questioned what Markle, 41, recently revealed during her Archetypes podcast. In the episode that aired Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex — then an aspiring actress — shared her experience as a "briefcase girl" on the NBC show, telling guest Paris Hilton she felt "objectified." Markle said she eventually left the show because of these feelings.

Markle's thoughts didn't resonate with Goldberg, 66. "On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: 'Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?'" the Sister Act actress said to her co-hosts.

"I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that," continued Goldberg. "They're thinking, I want the money."

Goldberg noted, "[Wheel of Fortune hostess] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she's been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change — because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig."

As The View roundtable continued to discuss Markle's comments, Goldberg talked about what's expected in Hollywood. "We're not journalists, we're actors," she said. "You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don't think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money."

Goldberg added later, "That's TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that's what the show was."

On this week's podcast, Markle reflected on being grateful to have a job to pay her bills as she auditioned for acting roles, while also conflicted about how it stacked up against her previous professional experience.

"I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain," she said. "Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."

The Duchess of Sussex said she eventually quit the show: "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there."

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Markle continued. "I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype."