Star Trek Alum Whoopi Goldberg Pays Tribute to Nichelle Nichols: She 'Inspired Me'

Nichols, the groundbreaking actress who played Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek, died on Saturday at age 89

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to the life and legacy of her friend Nichelle Nichols, who died this weekend at age 89.

Goldberg, 66, shared on Monday's episode of The View: "Nichele Nichols was a trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman — somebody who inspired millions and millions of people, but who inspired me because I explained when I went to get my gig at Star Trek that Nichelle was the first Black person I'd ever seen who made it to the future."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Goldberg continued, "She was head of communications. And this show and this woman was the one beacon that said, 'Yes, we'll be there.' And it just made me feel like that was an amazing thing. She helped propel other women to go into space. She was extraordinary and I was lucky enough to spend time with her over the years."

Goldberg concluded, "She was my friend. She'll be missed."

Actresses Nichelle Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg attending 25th Anniversary Party for Star Trek on June 6, 1991 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nichols broke barriers in her acting career, becoming one of the first Black woman to play a major role on primetime television as Nyota Uhura in the 1960s Star Trek series. She's even credited with having the first interracial kiss on American television, which she shared with her white costar William Shatner.

Variety reported that the late actress died on Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

Actresses Nichelle Nichols (L) and Whoopi Goldberg speak during the "Tribute to Nichelle Nichols" panel at the 15th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 4, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Goldberg had a deep love for Nichols. Because of Nichols' historic role in Star Trek, Goldberg — who went on to play Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation — was determined to be a part of the iconic franchise as well.

Nichelle Nichols as Uhura in the STAR TREK episode, "Journey to Babel." Season 2, episode 10 originally broadcast November 17, 1967. Credit: CBS via Getty

In 2018, Nichols recalled a time when Goldberg's agent reached out to series writer and producer Gene Roddenberry about getting her on the show. The details of the meeting were later relayed to Nichols, but the conversation surrounded how Nichols influenced Goldberg.

"This is [what] Gene told me. [Whoopi] said, 'It's all Nichelle Nichols' fault,'" Nichols recalled to MAKERS. "[Whoopi] said, 'Well, when she first came on the screen, I was 9 years old. I thought she was the most beautiful thing that ever happened on television or anywhere else. And she was a Black woman playing in the future and I knew we had a future.'"