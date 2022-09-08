Whoopi Goldberg Sends 'The View' Co-Hosts into Hysterics by Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early: 'Whatever!'

On Thursday's The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg started to sign off and thank the audience for watching — but there was still plenty "more show" to come

September 8, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View
Photo: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back in the swing things at The View as its 26th season gets underway.

In a clip from Thursday's episode, the EGOT winner had a little hiccup toward the end of the show as she thanked the audience for watching and tried to segue to the show's closing.

"I want to say you all have been a great audience," said Goldberg, 66. "We love that you're watching, have a great day."

The actress then looked over at her producers in confusion and asked, "No? No?" as the other panelists began to laugh.

"Look what it says," co-host Joy Behar said, pointing to the teleprompter. "We've got more show, we're not done."

Goldberg consulted her notes with a frown as Sara Haines laughed into her hands.

"We're back in the groove!" Sunny Hostin quipped with a snap, referring to the fact that long-running series just returned for its 26th season on Tuesday.

Unfazed, Goldberg kept it moving: "All right, whatever! We'll be back!"

Last month, The View announced two new co-hostsAna Navarro and former Trump White House staffer Farah Griffin, 33 — were joining a year after Meghan McCain's exit last August.

Navarro, 50, first guest-co-hosted on The View in 2013 and has been a regular since 2018. The political commentator and strategist has also appeared on CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News and Telemundo.

"When you make the decision to be on TV, you need to know who you are, know what you believe in, and you need to be able to defend it with conviction because you're going to be challenged," she told PEOPLE. "The only way I know how to be is authentic."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Recalls Joy Behar Dig That Spurred Her to Quit The View

Griffin, who was previously press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and special assistant to President Donald Trump, previously guest-cohosted The View nearly 30 times.

"My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts. I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive Presidents in history," she told PEOPLE. "I learned a lot from that. I walked away committed to the feeling in my bones that I want to be part of solutions, not add to the division."

Behar, 79, shared her excitement about new conservative voices joining The View.

"Alyssa's got a whole different personality. So I think it will be smoother, frankly," she told Entertainment Tonight in August. "I mean, I like both of them but I think this girl is going to do very well."

The list of the show's season 26 guest hosts, which was first exclusively reported by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, includes Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy and Abbott Elementary's creator and star Quinta Brunson.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

