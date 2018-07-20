Whoopi Goldberg Says She Never Spit On or Intimidated Jeanine Pirro After Heated View Battle

Whoopi Goldberg wants to set the record straight about that heated battle with Jeanine Pirro on Thursday’s episode of The View.

“Things got hot on the air, which you expect happens a lot but I want to clear up what happened afterward,” Goldberg, 62, said at the beginning of Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “Because she talked about it on Fox News last night and Fox & Friends this morning, on The Five or whatever it is, but she seemed to leave out some key points because well, she left a lot of pertinent stuff out.”

Goldberg went on to revisit what happened during Pirro’s appearance, which escalated when the conservative Justice with Judge Jeanine star told the liberal comedian she has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The View (2)

“She was upset when she got on because Ana Navarro was here instead of Joy [Behar],” said Goldberg, referring to the anti-Trump CNN strategist’s presence. “And after the segment, which ended when it was supposed to — it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to — she then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV, and she said it in front of the audience. When I came off stage, I went off — because I was little hot, so I went to calm down — she came off. She could have just passed me. She didn’t have to stop, but she stopped. She pointed in my face and said, ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will.'”

Pirro, a former Republican candidate, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity later on Thursday that Goldberg spit in her face and cursed her out after the interaction.

“She came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘Eff you’ in my face — literally spitting at me: ‘Eff you, get the eff out of this building,'” Pirro said on Hannity’s radio show. “And I said to her, ‘Did you just say that?’ She said, ‘That’s what I said, Get the eff out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

RELATED VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Founds Medical Marijuana Company for Women

Goldberg admitted that during the backstage spat with Pirro, 67, she said “a few choice words I cannot repeat,” but refuted the judge’s other allegations.

“Yes, I did say it. I did say it,” Goldberg continued on The View on Friday. “But I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out of here saying get out. But she did leave her cursing at the people who book the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show. I did say to her in the middle of all of this, ‘You and I have never had a problem before.’ And then had to go back to work to finish the show, which should tell you none of us were chasing her because we still had another segment to do.”

Ultimately, Goldberg wished Pirro the best with her new book Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, which she had come on The View to promote. “Jeanine, good luck with your book,” she said. “I hear it’s No 1. I preferred your last book about Robert Durst, but there’s no accounting for taste.”

The Sister Act star concluded by making it clear that behavior like Pirro’s would not be tolerated. “You can come to this show, we treat everybody with respect,” Goldberg said. “We treat everybody with respect, but you cannot come and call people names. You can’t point at people.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.