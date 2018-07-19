Whoopi Goldberg Gets Into a Screaming Match with Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro on The View

Whoopi Goldberg became entangled in a furious argument with guest Judge Jeanine Pirro after comments the latter made on Thursday’s episode of The View.

Pirro, who hosts Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“I don’t have Trump Derangement… let me tell you what I have. I am tired of people starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists,” Goldberg said.

“Listen, I’m 62-years-old, there’ve been a lot of people in office that I haven’t agreed with, but I have never, ever seen anything like this,” she continued.

“I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I’ve never seen anybody be so dismissive. And clearly you don’t watch the show, so you don’t know that I don’t suffer from that. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this,” she added.

Goldberg attempted to steer the conversation away by asking Pirro about “the Deep State,” which Pirro said was running the country, but the judge wasn’t swayed returning to the argument at hand.

“You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens,” Pirro told Goldberg.

The actress shot back with, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye! Goodbye! I’m done!”

A commercial break followed the interaction, and after the break, Goldberg addressed viewers about the argument they witnessed.

“Welcome back. So, you saw me do something that I rarely do, I rarely lose my cool. I’m not proud of it, I don’t like it. But, I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical, because that’s one of the things I try not to be on this show. So. Have a great day,” she said.

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump created the syndrome on Twitter.

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” he tweeted. “They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

According to CNN, the syndrome is the “knee-jerk opposition from liberals (and Never Trumpers) to anything and everything Trump does.”

The syndrome also dates back to the early 2000s when the idea of Trump as president was a joke used in late night shows, the outlet reports.