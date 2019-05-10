Whoopi Goldberg Says She Hasn't Read The View Tell-All: 'I Didn't Care About the Book'

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t seem to be bothered by what other people think of her.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Goldberg admitted she hasn’t read the new tell-all book about The View, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View — and she doesn’t plan to.

“I didn’t talk to the [author],” she said. “I didn’t care about the book.”

Goldberg, 63, said she decided not to participate in the book out of respect for her own professional privacy.

“What happens for me at work, it’s not for everybody — it’s not their business,” she explained. “I don’t like talking out of school and I don’t like other people talking out of school. For me, you just have to leave it there.”

In the book, written by Ramin Setoodeh, Rosie O’Donnell opened up about the tension she felt with Goldberg during her second stint on the show in 2014.

O’Donnell accused Goldberg of shutting down her ideas and dismissing her opinion on-air.

Rosie O'Donnell and Whoopi Goldberg Vera Anderson/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there,” O’Donnell told Setoodeh. “Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her.”

O’Donnell admitted, though, that she “revered” Goldberg before working with the Ghost star.

“She’s a minority, feminist, smart, funny, groundbreaking legend who is black in America,” O’Donnell said. “I’m never going to not have respect for Whoopi Goldberg. But that was a painful experience, personally and professionally.”

When Cohen asked Goldberg if she had heard the comments made about her by O’Donnell, the talk-show host simply replied, “That’s okay.”

Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View is on sale now.