Whoopi Goldberg Gives Update on COVID Quarantine on The View, Says Positive Test 'Was a Shock'

Whoopi Goldberg briefly returned to The View to give an update on her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Co-host Joy Behar revealed on Monday that Goldberg, 66, had tested positive for the virus and announced that the show would temporarily be filming remotely amid the new highly contagious Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Goldberg checked in with her colleagues virtually, dressed in a sweatshirt that read "Over it" for the appearance.

After Behar, 79, called her top "fabulous," the Ghost actress replied, "Thank you, because I am."

Goldberg went on to explain that she first began isolating when she learned that she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. She then tested positive herself around Christmas.

"It was a shock because you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron," Goldberg said. "You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.' "

Then, Behar, who previously told The View audience that Goldberg had "very mild" symptoms, asked her whether she was worried about the toll the virus could take given her life-threatening bout with pneumonia a few years back.

"No, because I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides is going to do is what you have to roll with," Goldberg said, before emphasizing the importance of following quarantine protocols.

"I have no complaints," she said. "I have a very nice house. And of course, my family's here and they've been hiding in their rooms as well. Doors are closed, I'm not allowed to leave this specific area. And every now and then I just want to kick the door open and that's what I do, I just peep the door open a little bit and then someone comes out of nowhere and goes 'Close the door!' "

Goldberg continued, "It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure, and it wasn't and I'm really lucky and I'm really, really glad that everyone is now testing negative. I'm the only one left who is still positive."

The Harlem star also issued a plea for people to get vaccinated, noting how the vaccines and boosters help make the virus less deadly.

"You can say it til you're blue in the face and then the idea is that you have to keep saying it because I don't know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination, while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again, it is not happening at the same rate that it was happening, where people are just, they're dying because there was no vaccination," she said.

"The great thing to remember is COVID and omicron don't care about your politics, they don't care. They don't care how much money you got, they don't care. And so when it isn't political and it isn't about your finances, it's really about you as a human being," Goldberg added.

Lastly, Behar shared that executive producer Brian Teta has said the plan is for Goldberg to return to The View on Monday.

"My spies tell me, mainly Brian says, that you will be here on Monday," she said. "So hopefully that is true. So we look forward to that. Whoopi Goldberg coming soon to a Hot Topics table near you."

"Remember, we're all over it," Goldberg quipped, in reference to her sweatshirt.