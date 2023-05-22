Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Gave Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance Live on 'The View'

Monday's episode of The View was certainly a bit different from normal episodes — mainly because it included co-host lap dance.

Instead of arguments about different perspectives on American culture, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin put aside their differences for a hilarious moment that caused an exuberant response from audience members.

The lap dance wasn't without reason. It came as part of a Hot Topics discussion that questioned if giving (or receiving) a lap dance during a Bachelor or Bachelorette party counts as cheating on one's partner.

"I said during our Hot Topics meeting that lap dancing isn't cheating, but come to think of it, I've never seen a lap dance," Hostin, 54, said during the episode. "So maybe it is cheating!"

To put their points to work, Goldberg, 67, offered to demonstrate. Once Hostin gave the "OK," she made her way over to the co-host and showed off her moves. Goldberg explained her movements as she half-heartedly danced — first facing Hostin, then turning around.

The moment was full of laughter — and an up-close recording from co-host Sara Haines. As the dance concluded, co-host Ana Navarro reminded Hostin that a typical lap dance would include "a lot less clothes."

Goldberg's personal demonstration ultimately convinced Hostin change her mind and agree that a lap dance should be considered cheating when it's not done by someone's partner.

But for her part, Goldberg admitted, "I don't know if it's cheating or not."

Navarro, 51, pitched an idea of equal "cheating," joking, "Listen, if he's getting a lap dance, I'm getting one from Michael B. Jordan. If we can both get lap dances, I might be in for this."

The hosts ended the segment on very different ideas of cheating — Navarro said true cheating requires an "exchange of bodily fluids" whereas Goldberg suggested that "it's mind stuff that makes the cheating, I think."

