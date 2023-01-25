Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding

Whoopi Goldberg couldn't believe her View co-host Sunny Hostin would expose her family secrets on national television.

On Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg chided her co-star after Hostin revealed that her parents hid the fact they had a shotgun wedding 15 days after she was born.

After hearing the story, Goldberg replied, "And now you're telling everyone."

Despite being "really tight" with her mother Emma Johnson, Goldberg said she "never told me anything" growing up.

"I said, 'How old are you?' And she said 'Why do you need to know?'" Goldberg recalled. "'But you're my mother, I figured we could share that!' To the day she died, I did not know how old she was. There were things she felt she did not need to share with me."

"As an adult, I understand it. But as a little kid, that's your mother!" she added. "But when she said no, it wasn't like, 'Aww mom!' When she said no, that was it."

Hostin later clarified that her parents got married 15 days before she was born. Goldberg still insisted that she was wrong for sharing the story publicly, saying, "I would take you out if you were my kid."

This is not the first time that Hostin has publicly opened up about her childhood.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall in 2019, she detailed an incident that would ultimately forge her career path: witnessing her uncle get stabbed as a child growing up in the Bronx.

"It's something I don't talk about a lot, but I thought it was time for me to start talking about it," she said. "When I was about 7, I saw my uncle stabbed in front of me. [He was] my father's only brother and I adored him. He was the fun uncle."

"Just the two of us were there," she continued. "He was dating someone who turned out to be married, and her husband came in and attacked him. I remember as a child just trying to stop the bleeding, just being so traumatized, thinking, 'Please Uncle Ed, don't die, don't die, don't die.' And we never talked about it as a family, ever."

Hostin also reflected on the tragedy in an interview with PEOPLE the same year, admitting she felt "very, very helpless."

Though her uncle survived the initial attack, he died a few years later due to complications from the stabbing. The assailant was never punished.

"A lot of times, children are left out of the equation, especially in low-income communities," Hostin said. "You don't get taken to a therapist. It colored the way our family operated, it changed how my father operated."

"One of the things that was pretty horrible for me was that my family never talked about it. Ever," she added. "We moved out of my neighborhood. I left all of my friends. And then, on top of that, we never spoke about it."

