Whoopi Goldberg Calls 'The View' 'Calmer' Since Meghan McCain Left: 'Nobody Wants to Be That Tired'

McCain departed after four years of spirited debate with her View co-hosts

By
Published on October 3, 2022 01:34 PM
Meghan McCain Whoopi Goldberg
Meghan McCain Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about the new dynamic on The View.

Since Meghan McCain left the daytime roundtable show in July 2021 Goldberg, 66, said there's been a new sense of peace on set. "It's calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day," Goldberg told Page Six, seemingly alluding to the famous verbal dustups between McCain, 39, and her fellow panelists.

A little more than a year after McCain's departure, The View announced it had tapped two new co-hosts representing conservative viewpoints: Republican commentator Ana Navarro and former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

Goldberg's co-host Joy Behar previously spoke about McCain's absence and what she expects from the new hosts.

"Alyssa's got a whole different personality. So I think it will be smoother, frankly," Behar told Entertainment Tonight in August. "I mean, I like both of them but I think this girl is going to do very well."

meghan mccain
Meghan McCain on The View. Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Moments of tension were frequently during McCain's tenure on The View. In one instance, Goldberg and Behar asked McCain to stop talking — with Goldberg once cutting McCain off with a commercial break.

McCain previously detailed the reason for her exit — and it had to do with her lack of friendship with the other hosts. At the time, McCain was the only Republican at the table.

"I kind of feel The View is like when the guy who has a bad reputation wants to date you and you're like, 'I'm going to be the one to change him,'" McCain told PEOPLE.

"That's what The View is to me. I was like, 'I'm going to be the one to change this. I'm going to be the one that's going to help the culture and whip it into shape and all these things.'"

She added, "I really loved debating politics. I actually really love fighting, as long as there are rules. I don't like when it's personal, and it started getting really, really personal."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

