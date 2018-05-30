Whoopi Goldberg wants no part in Roseanne Barr‘s Twitter drama.

On Tuesday, ABC canceled Roseanne following the actress’s racist attack on Valerie Jarrett, in which she compared the former Barack Obama advisor to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet.

Despite vowing to leave Twitter amid the widespread outrage, Barr, 65, remained active on the social media platform throughout the night on Tuesday — even taking aim at Goldberg when she retweeted a doctored photo of The View panelist. (Barr later took down the retweet and acknowledged that it was “fake.”)

The photo, which Goldberg has addressed in the past, was taken at the Women’s March in January 2017, at which Goldberg wore a shirt with the words: “AND YOU THOUGHT I WAS A NASTY WOMAN BEFORE? BUCKLE UP, BUTTERCUP.” In the Photoshopped picture, the shirt reads “make AMERICA great again” underneath a bloody and violent sketch of Trump.

its fake — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Goldberg, 62, took aim at Barr on The View at the top of Wednesday’s hour.

“In her Twitter rant following the cancellation, she also retweeted a false picture of me — so here we go again,” she began. “Here is the truth about the shirt I was wearing at the Women’s March in New York. It very clearly says, ‘And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, Buttercup.’ ”

“Now, some bonehead photoshopped a horrific image on the shirt and she retweeted this,” continued Goldberg. “So this is what I’m going to say, Roseanne: Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you. Don’t do that. There are times when you got to suck it up because you step in doo.”

“The bottom line is simply this: I didn’t fake my shirt,” she added. “Someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you. That’s yours. You did this to yourself.”

In the wake of the backlash, Barr apologized to Jarrett via Twitter.

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you,” she tweeted Tuesday night. “I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!”

Hours later, she apologized again.

“@ValerieJarrett I don’t know if u saw it, but I wanted 2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet,” she said. “I am truly sorry — my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake [that] caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. So sorry!”