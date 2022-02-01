Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes on The View After Holocaust Comment Controversy: 'I Stand Corrected' 

The actress faced backlash after she argued that the Holocaust “isn’t about race”

Whoopi Goldberg has issued another apology after she made a comment about the Holocaust that garnered criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish advocacy organizations.

During Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, and her co-hosts were discussing the news that a Tennessee school board chose to pull Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its lesson plans.

In the course of the conversation, Goldberg argued that the "Holocaust isn't about race," which many viewers took issue with. "Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race," the US Holocaust Museum tweeted. "Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder."

On Tuesday, the Ghost actress began the talk show by apologizing for her comment, saying that she "misspoke."

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention," she said. "And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

"While discussing how a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, I said that the Holocaust wasn't about race and it was instead about man's inhumanity to man," Goldberg continued. "But it was indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race."

"Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know because I've always done that," she concluded, before introducing Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

Greenblatt, who had previously tweeted about Goldberg's initial comments, spoke about rising antisemitism in the U.S. and the dangers of not teaching the full history of the Holocaust in schools.

He also suggested that The View hire a Jewish co-host as they continue to look for a permanent replacement for Meghan McCain.

"Think about having a Jewish host on this show who can bring these issues of antisemitism, who can bring these issues of representation to The View every single day," Greenblatt said.

Before her live apology on Tuesday, Goldberg had shared a statement to her Twitter page, writing, "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."