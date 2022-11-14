Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID Again and Will Be Absent from 'The View' While She Recovers

This is the second time this year the long-time host has missed episodes of The View after contracting the virus

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 14, 2022 09:56 PM
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View
Photo: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg was missing from Monday's episode of The View after testing positive for COVID.

A rep for the longtime daytime host, 67, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Monday that Goldberg had been feeling ill prior to the show and tests later confirmed she had contracted the virus.

Goldberg's The View co-host Sara Haines took over as moderator of the show in her stead, and she was joined by Sunny Hostin and new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Joy Behar, who also moderates discussions on the show, was absent as well as she was already scheduled to be off this week, the outlet reports.

This is the second time that Goldberg has been missing from the show due to COVID.

Goldberg tested positive in January and missed a few episodes after the Christmas holiday break.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID

She told her fellow co-hosts about her diagnosis via livestream, saying she started experiencing mild symptoms over the break and had taken some time off the show to rest.

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said.

"It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron."

