Who Is the Next Bachelorette? 5 Women Whom Fans Want to Hand Out the Roses

Good Morning America announced on Friday that they’ll be revealing the next Bachelorette on Monday. The announcement comes before the ending of Peter Weber’s dramatic season, throwing a wrench in the possibility that it’ll be one of the women currently competing for the pilot’s heart.

Let’s dive into some fan theories and possibilities.

Kelsey Weier

After somehow managing to rise like a phoenix from the ashes of ChampagneGate, Kelsey Weier found herself making it to hometowns with Peter Weber and charming us all. She was ultimately eliminated in favor of Victoria Fuller.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at The Bachelor: Women Tell All taping, the 25-year-old addressed whether or not she’d be open to becoming the franchise’s next Bachelorette.

“Coming into this, that was never my intent or goal,” Weier told PEOPLE.

“It was always to see if this actually could work for me,” she said. “And I thought it could with Peter, but I haven’t been asked and honestly up until I started to figure out my feelings towards Peter, it’s never something that I’ve even thought about.”

Could she somehow manage to snag a spot giving out roses? Imagine all of the champagne jokes! Our personal suggestion is using, “Who will POP the question,” but only time will tell.

Hannah Brown

The former pageant queen got the short end of the stick when she chose Jed Wyatt on her season of The Bachelorette, so maybe the Bachelor Nation Gods are giving her another chance at finding love.

Still, fans are pretty sure that it can’t possibly be Brown because the former Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars champ is meant to be touring with DTWS during production.

You may be thinking, “Okay, but what about the final three women?” Usually, the next Bachelorette is announced on After the Final Rose, or even later. But this year’s announcement will happen before the finale of the current season of The Bachelor, which leads us to believe that it can’t be any of the remaining women. It would be a major spoiler.

The last time this happened was when Rachel Lindsay was announced as the Bachelorette in 2017. At the time, Lindsay was still a contender on Nick Viall‘s season, so it was a major spoiler. Chris Harrison blamed the production schedule and wanting “to cast the show for her” specifically, as the first black Bachelorette. Given this precedent, let’s consider the options …

Victoria Fuller

Okay, okay, so she isn’t exactly a fan favorite, but imagine a Fuller-led Bachelorette? The 26-year-old somehow managed to make it to the final three, even though she has walked away from Peter on more than one occasion. There would definitely be no shortage of drama!

Hannah Ann got the first impression rose at the start of the season and has made her way to the final three with relative ease, ChampagneGate and all. She’s extremely young, though Hannah Brown is only 25 years old, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to have a 23-year-old handing out roses.

After last week’s dramatic episode, the 23-year-old’s fate hangs in the balance. Did she leave Weber after he told her that he had “been intimate” with the other women in the Fantasy Suite? Is she the woman Peter’s mom is sobbing about in all of the promos?

Having a virgin handing out roses isn’t exactly uncharted territory for the franchise, who made Colton Underwood’s season all about whether or not he had sex.

It looks like we’ll just have to wait for the big announcement on Monday and hope that it’s the most dramatic reveal yet.