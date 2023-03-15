Who Was Bob Barker's Wife? All About Dorothy Jo Gideon

Bob Barker met his late wife Dorothy Jo Gideon when he was 15 years old

By
Published on March 15, 2023 03:04 PM
Dorothy Jo Barker, Bob Barker
Photo: Elmer Holloway/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Bob Barker's wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, died on Oct. 19, 1981, after spending more than four decades with the game show host, but he still holds her memory dearly.

"I'll never marry again," Barker told PEOPLE in 1999. "Dorothy Jo was the love of my life."

The couple met when they were in high school and got married on Jan. 12, 1945. "I was married at 21; Dorothy Jo was 20," the Price Is Right star told Esquire in 2007.

From that point forward, the two were inseparable, working on commercial jingles together and sharing their lives. "She was with me all the time until she died," Barker told Esquire. "For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage and she was the love of my life."

Though Barker has had other notable relationships since Gideon's death — he's been linked to animal rights activist Nancy Burnet since 1983, per Fox News — he remained true to his word, never marrying and keeping his late wife's memory alive. He was spotted visiting her grave on the 36th anniversary of her death on Oct. 19, 2017, with a bouquet of daisies, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Here's everything to know about Dorothy Jo Gideon and her relationship with Bob Barker.

She met Barker when he was just 15 years old

Bob Barker, wife Dorothy Jo Barker
Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Gideon met her future husband when he was a 15-year-old student at Central High School in Springfield, Missouri. "We fell in love as kids," Barker told PEOPLE in 1999. "And we stayed in love."

Having just moved to Springfield, Barker asked Gideon to accompany him to an Ella Fitzgerald concert for their very first date — and she said yes.

She and Barker eloped in 1945

The young couple eloped in St. Louis while Barker, who was training as a navy fighter pilot during World War II, was on leave. They exchanged vows on Jan. 12, 1945.

She was an animal rights advocate

Bob Barker, wife Dorothy Jo Barker
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Barker credits Gideon with inspiring his own animal activism. "She was ahead of her time," he told Good Morning America in 2009 of his late spouse. "She really was. She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping."

According to the Happy Gilmore star, Gideon was also instrumental in his vegetarianism, to which Barker has subscribed for more than four decades. "My wife, Dorothy Jo, preceded me in becoming a vegetarian," he told the Vegetarian Times in 2012. "She fixed beautiful dishes that I ate. Gradually, I became a vegetarian too. I owe it to her, and I thank her for it, because I think it has really improved my life. I am a staunch believer in it."

She sang commercial jingles

Gideon, who appeared on 20 episodes of the 1970s game show Tattletales alongside her husband, got her start in commercial jingles.

"I had been working in a radio station," Barker told Good Morning America of the couple's early beginnings in show business. "And I finally got the opportunity to do an audience participation show. … Dorothy Jo heard it. When I got home she said, 'That's what you should do.' "

Gideon "became his sidekick," PEOPLE reported in 1999, and she lent her vocal talents to radio talent show commercial jingles in Los Angeles.

She and Barker never had kids

Bob Barker and his wife Dorothy Jo (1924 - 1981) show off part of their extensive collection of military-themed ceramic figurines, November 4, 1977
CBS Photo Archive/Getty

The couple never had children during their decades-long relationship. "We didn't have time for children," Barker told Esquire in 2007, adding that they never second-guessed their decision: "I don't regret it, not when so many of my friends are having so much trouble with their children. I have 13 ducks, and that's a lot of work."

She died of lung cancer

Gideon was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 1981. She died at age 57 on Oct. 19, 1981, just six months after her diagnosis.

Her death affected her husband deeply. "Bob went into this deep depression and was a totally different person for two or three years," his half-brother Kent Valandra told PEOPLE.

"I immersed myself in [work]," Barker said of that time period. "I just tried to stay busy."

Barker established a foundation in her honor

Bob Barker and his wife Dorothy Jo (1824 - 1981) pose on the stairs of their house, November 4, 1977
CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Barker founded the DJ&T Foundation in 1995 in honor of his late wife and his mother, Tilly. Though it has since closed, the foundation focused on aiding low-cost spay and neuter clinics to control animal overpopulation.

Related Articles
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Dennis Quaid's Wife? All About Laura Savoie
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Norman Lear and Lyn Lear attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Norman Lear's Wife? All About Lyn Lear
Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Anthony Hopkins' Wife? All About Stella Arroyave
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Meryl Streep's Husband? All About Don Gummer
Arlene Alda and Alan Alda attend Book Signing for Marilyn Berger's "This Is A Soul: The Mission of Rick Hodes" at New York Public Library on April 13, 2010 in New York City
Who Is Alan Alda's Wife? All About Arlene Alda
Laura Louie (L) and Woody Harrelson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie
"The Price is Right" 34th Season Premiere - Taping
Bob Barker's Life in Photos
Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The Nun' on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Gene Simmons' Wife? All About Shannon Tweed
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Christopher Meloni's Wife? All About Sherman Williams
Tony Bennett and Susan Crow backstage at the 63rd sold out show of Billy Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Tony Bennett's Wife? All About Susan Benedetto
Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC
Who Is Dick Van Dyke's Wife? All About Arlene Silver
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand on September 1, 2022 in London, England
Who Is Stanley Tucci's Wife? All About Felicity Blunt
Ron Howard (L) and actress Cheryl Howard attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Ron Howard's Wife? All About Cheryl Howard