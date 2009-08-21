Who Should Return to Melrose Place?

Plenty of new faces will have moved into to Melrose Place when the CW’s spin-off premieres Sept. 8, but fans of the series will still find comfort in some familiar characters (and their baggage), including Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro and Daphne Zuniga. And now with series veteran Heather Locklear apparently in talks to reprise her role as Amanda Woodward, the pool may be getting crowded. But there’s always room for more sexy scandal! –Jennifer Wren