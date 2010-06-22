Who Should Replace Dina on Real Housewives of New Jersey?

It’s been a week since Dina Manzo announced her decision to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and on Monday’s episode her remaining friends – Caroline, Teresa and Jacqueline – met for their first lunch without her.

“We’re minus one,” Caroline said. “I feel bad.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There’s a seat missing,” added Jacqueline at their table for three.

(Aspiring pop singer Danielle Staub, who was busy getting her breasts redone on the episode, wasn’t invited for lunch with her costars, but she was a topic of conversation.)

There may only be four Housewives left but there was still plenty of drama – thanks in part to other women who appear on the show:

Kim D., the owner of the boutique Posche, had a moment at Teresa’s over-the-top housewarming party when she swiped the microphone and stole the spotlight from the host and her costars.

Kim G. attempted pole dancing last week and cornered Caroline on this week’s show to tell her that her sister-in-law Jacqueline was obsessed with Danielle.

Jacqueline’s daughter Ashley has provided her fair share of drama, engaging in a Facebook war with Danielle and fighting on camera with her mother and stepdad.

On Monday night viewers also met Elvira, Teresa’s party-planner who insisted the mom of four, who filed for bankruptcy last year, hire help and dig a pool in her backyard.

So, which Jersey girl has what it takes to replace Dina? Bravo has not made any announcement about adding a new cast member but it certainly seems like these other women would love to make their way into the opening credits.