Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Husband? All About Vincent Hughes

Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph wed Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes in 2005

By Sarah Title
Published on January 4, 2023 03:32 PM
Sheryl Lee Ralph and United States Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-PA) attend The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Photo: Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter

Sheryl Lee Ralph's connection to Philadelphia is two-fold.

Not only does she portray a Philly-bred school teacher on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, she's also been married to Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes for over 15 years.

The pair began dating after meeting through a mutual friend in the early 2000s and eventually wed in 2005. When they met, Ralph was living in Los Angeles, while Hughes was in Philadelphia.

In 2022, Ralph won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Abbott Elementary, making her just the second Black woman to win in that category. She also starred in the popular show Moesha from 1996 to 2001. The actress started her career on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Deena Jones in 1981's Dreamgirls. She also won an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in the 1990 film To Sleep with Anger.

So who is Sheryl Lee Ralph's husband? Here's everything to know about Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes.

He's a state senator

Vincent Hughes arrives at the 10th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival closing night awards ceremony at LA Film School on October 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Beck Starr/FilmMagic

Hughes has represented the 7th Senatorial district in Pennsylvania since November 1994. He's also served as the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2011. Hughes has long been an advocate for providing health insurance to the uninsured as well as increasing wages for low-income workers. He's also raised over $1 million in scholarship money for underserved students to attend college.

He is passionate about criminal justice reform

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Andrew Toth/Getty

The state senator continues to work toward reforming the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania, according to his website. In 2017, he established the First Chance Fund in an effort to help children with incarcerated parents. "We want to make sure those children are not left out," Hughes said, according to ABC 27. "They need to have programming. They need to have support."

He also created the $60 million School and Community Anti-Violence Fund, which provides support to schools and communities to reduce violence.

He met Ralph through a mutual friend

Sheryl Lee Ralph & Vincent Hughes
RJ Capak/WireImage

When they were introduced, Ralph and Hughes were both divorced and each had two children. "We believe in each other's mission and each other's work, and we're both very focused on our children and our family," Hughes told Essence in 2020. "I think that really is the foundation. I like what Sheryl's about."

Ralph echoed Hughes' sentiment, saying, "I have a great friend and a great partner; somebody that I absolutely trust."

He gave Ralph a sweet gift when they began dating

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ralph recalled a story from when the pair began dating in the early aughts. Hughes gave her a gift in a blue box and inside was a Pennsylvania almanac. On the inside of the box he'd written, "So you will know more about all the things I truly love."

Ralph recalled feeling moved by the gift. "I was so fascinated that this man wanted me to know right off the get-go that, 'I am all about my state, and I love my city,' " she said.

He and Ralph went to couples therapy

Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph, daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and husband/Senator Vincent Hughes attend Sheryl Lee Ralph's 27th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing event at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Ralph and Hughes are open about their commitment to therapy. "It was because we've both been married and divorced before and we had children to think of," Ralph told Essence.

"We hadn't even talked about marriage, but we knew we wanted to go to relationship counseling," Hughes added. "If you're honest in your session, you're leaving everything wide open. It was a way to really reveal ourselves to one another with guidance. It was extremely helpful. I would encourage counseling whether you have a blended family or not."

He and Ralph got married in 2005

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes during The Marriage Ceremony Uniting Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph and The Hon. Senator Vincent Hughes at First AME Church in Los Angeles, California, United States
Malcolm Ali/WireImage

The couple tied the knot on July 30, 2005, at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles. Ralph wore an off-the-shoulder champagne-colored silk charmeuse Tadashi gown. The straps were adorned with Swarovski crystals (as was her bouquet) and it featured a seven-foot train. The groom wore a custom-tailored black tuxedo and a white tie. Ralph had 10 bridesmaids, including singer Patti LaBelle.

PEOPLE reported that the matron of honor fainted as the vows began, but the rest of the service went off without a hitch, including a uniting-of-the-families portion to honor the couple's children from previous marriages. Hughes' daughter Ariell gave her father away while his son Alek served as his best man. Ralph's son Etienne Maurice gave his mother away. Her daughter Ivy-Victoria "Coco" Maurice was also in attendance.

He and Ralph split their time between L.A. and Philadelphia

Ralph's work often requires her to be in L.A. while Hughes' career requires him to be in Philadelphia, but the couple make it work. "First of all, 20 years, keeping this marriage together, you have to be together sometime," she told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Vincent is not able to leave the state the way I can leave the state. In fact, in 20 years of our being together, I'm going to say my husband has maybe been in California, maybe, 25 times. That means I'm in Philadelphia every two weeks."

She also explained that fans often wonder why she's in Philadelphia: "It's always like, 'What are you doing there?' 'Um, I'm married to Sen. Hughes. I live here.' "

He and Ralph call their marriage "a blessing"

Sheryl Lee Ralph (R) and her husband Senator Vincent Hughes attend a red carpet screening of "The Butler" at the Perelman Theater at Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on July 29, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

It's clear how thankful the pair is for each other. "We view our marriage as a blessing. Life could have been very, very different for the both of us," Hughes told Essence. "God led us to each other right at the absolute perfect time. Sheryl is a blessing to me. This relationship and this love is a blessing, and I try to treat it that way."

They also acknowledge that marriage takes effort. Ralph said, "​​You've got to be able to laugh together and really, really communicate with each other. Bad communication will mess everything up."

Related Articles
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan
Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Who Is Tina Turner's Husband? All About Erwin Bach
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Pam Dawber (L) and husband actor Mark Harmon attend the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures 52nd Annual Awards Dinner to benefit the Taurus World Stunt Awards Foundation at the Hilton Universal City on September 14, 2013 in Universal City, California
Who Is Mark Harmon's Wife? All About Pam Dawber
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi
Ethan Sandler and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathryn Hahn's Husband? All About Ethan Sandler
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
Chris Paul and Jada Crawley attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois
Who Is Chris Paul's Wife? All About Jada Paul
Andrew Upton (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the Summer Gala for The Old Vic at The Brewery on June 27, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Cate Blanchett's Husband? All About Andrew Upton
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
Christina Applegate and bassist Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala presented By The Dizzy Feet Foundation at Club Nokia on August 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Christina Applegate's Husband? All About Martyn LeNoble
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland on January 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Toni Collette's Estranged Husband? All About Dave Galafassi