Who Is Cameron Mathison's Wife? All About Vanessa Mathison

Cameron Mathison has had a lot of onscreen romances over the years, but in real life, he's happily married to Vanessa Mathison.

The General Hospital actor tied the knot with his longtime love in July 2002, and the couple has since welcomed two children together.

In addition to supporting each other at various events over the years, the two are constantly jetting off to beautiful places for family vacations, which they document on their social media pages.

"You are my best friend, spiritual partner, ultimate travel companion, love of my life, and the most incredible mom to our kids I could ever imagine," the All My Children alum wrote in a birthday tribute for his wife in April 2022.

From her career as a model to her acting experience, here's everything to know about Mathison.

She's a proud mom

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

The couple has two children together, a son named Lucas who they welcomed in April 2003, and a daughter named Leila who they welcomed in July 2006. It's clear that Mathison is super proud of her kids and is constantly gushing about them online.

"Lucas and Leila ... Thank you for showing me the world through your eyes, for teaching me how to be more patient, and love unconditionally," she wrote for Mother's Day in 2020. "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy."

She's a model

Mathison was a model for 18 years before she put her career on hold to raise her kids.

"I haven't modeled since I got pregnant with Leila, so it's been just over two years. No plans to go back," she said back in 2008. "I did it for 18 years, I enjoyed it so much and I had so many opportunities to travel that I would have never had and met wonderful people, but I think 18 years is long enough."

In March 2018, however, she revealed that she was getting back into modeling with the announcement that she had signed with LA Models. "It's official...I'm back at it," she captioned her post.

She has shared the screen with Cameron Mathison

Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty

While Mathison has made multiple appearances on her husband's Hallmark Channel talk show Home & Family, she recently made her acting debut when she appeared on General Hospital in April 2022, playing a character named Mia.

During her second appearance on the show in August 2022, Mathison gave a shoutout to her husband on Instagram, writing, "My favorite actor in the whole world, my hubby @cameronmathison .. thank you for always holding my hand, supporting me, and calming me through the entire day."

She created a children's clothing line

In addition to being a model and actress, she's also an entrepreneur. In 2008, she launched a children's clothing line called KEA + JOBY alongside her friend Niccole Kroll.

She's all about embracing her natural beauty

Mathison is super candid online about how she has embraced her natural gray hair in hopes of reducing the stigma around it.

"It's time for me to embrace my grey hair and not cover up in shame something that's a part of me," she wrote in 2021. "This journey of self acceptance will be my own personal growth. Will I look older? Maybe. But that's ok because guess what, I am getting older…and I'm grateful. Getting older is a blessed gift not all are guaranteed."

She helps foster dogs

Mathison has partnered with CARE Rescue LA to help foster dogs. In August 2019, she shared a precious snap of a little dog named Hudson that she and Mathison were fostering, encouraging people to adopt.

"He's the second dog we have fostered and are helping him find a forever home," she captioned the snap. "Hudson along with his mother and siblings were rescued from a pile of rubble in Beijing, China. It's been hard not to fall in love with him."