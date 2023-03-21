Who Is Alexander Skarsgård's Girlfriend? All About Tuva Novotny

Here's everything to know about the Succession star's girlfriend with whom he welcomed his first baby

Skyler Caruso
Published on March 21, 2023 01:59 PM

Get to know Alexander Skarsgård's girlfriend.

When walking the red carpet at the Succession season 4 premiere on March 20, the Swedish actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Tuva Novotny.

Though she didn't attend the star-studded event for HBO's award-winning drama, Skarsgård thanked the outlet when ET's Rachel Smith congratulated him and his family on the exciting news. He added that he's enjoying being a father, showing off a stuffed animal he received earlier in the night.

Skarsgård and Novotny first sparked romance rumors in early 2022, and since then, have notably kept details on their relationship private.

It still remains unclear where Novotny met the Big Little Lies alum, however, they are both natives of Sweden and are actors in their own right. Similar to Skarsgård, the actress has held roles in a variety of film and television titles, garnering attention from audiences all over the world.

Alexander Skarsgard attends a conversation at 92Y; Tuva Novotny 'Annihilation' film premiere
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Although Novotny keeps her personal life private, she's very much in the public eye due to her career in the entertainment industry. She's walked a number of red carpets for her respective work as an actress and director, ranging from film festivals to the Academy Awards.

As for Skarsgård, who's also been known to keep his personal life out of the limelight, he has been famously linked to high-profile Hollywood stars in the past, including Alexa Chung, Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood and Kate Bosworth.

Here's everything to know about Novotny.

She's an acclaimed Swedish actress

Tuva Novotny attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Annihilation'
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Born in Stockholm and raised in Åmot, Novotny is a native of Sweden. She is the daughter of Czech film director David Jan Novotný and Swedish artist Barbro Hedström. A clear product of her parents' talents, Novotny has amassed fame due to her own creativity.

Since she began acting at age 16 (having grown up in theater), Novotny has blossomed into an acclaimed actress regarded for her work across film and television. Although she's widely known by European audiences, she's held several roles in American titles as well.

She starred alongside Natalie Portman in 2018's Annihilation, a sci-fi horror film that also featured Oscar Isaac, Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez in its main cast. She also appeared in 2010's Eat Pray Love, 2017′s Borg vs McEnroe and 2022′s Zero Contact.

She's also a film director

Tuva Novotny attends a photocall for 'A War' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Like her father, Novotny is also a film director. Since her directorial film debut in 2018, she's helmed several titles which have been recognized at various film festivals including the Festival of San Sebastián, the Netherlands Film Festival, Copenhagen's CHP PIX festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

Novotny's directing career began when friends asked her to helm a few episodes of a Norwegian TV series, 10 years prior to her debut feature Blind Spot in 2018. Upon its release, the international drama saw global success and received high praise from critics and audiences alike.

Since then, she's helmed other titles including her sophomore mainstream Swedish pic Britt Marie Was Here in 2019 and her third directing endeavor Diorama in 2022.

She's the mother of two children

Tuva Novotny attends the Jury de la Cinefondation photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While Skarsgård recently became a first-time dad, the birth of their newborn marks Novotny's second child. According to Page Six, Novotny shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with ex-Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

She debuted her baby bump at the Elle Fashion Awards

Novotny debuted her second baby bump when walking the red carpet at the Elle Fashion Awards in Stockholm in April 2022, but kept details on her pregnancy private at the time. When asked to elaborate on the exciting news, the actress-turned-director only confirmed that she was expecting.

She sparked romance rumors with Alexander Skarsgård in 2022

Tuva Novotny ; Alexander Skarsgård
Andreas Rentz/Getty ; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Though Skarsgård and Novotny first sparked romance rumors in early 2022, the couple further fueled dating rumors when they stepped out alongside each other in New York City in November later that year. At the time, the two were spotted pushing a baby stroller down the street, though the couple had not publicly commented on the birth of their child at the time.

She's not on social media

While Novotny is very much in the public eye due to her career in the entertainment industry, she keeps her personal life private when she's not walking red carpets or speaking on panels at press-filled events. Like Skarsgård, the actress is not on social media.

