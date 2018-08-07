Who Should Be the Next Bachelor? Our Top Three Picks — and a Wildcard Suitor!

If you’re a fan of The Bachelor, odds are you are already thinking about who the next leading man should be.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers.

After Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen on Monday’s finale, the time has come to assess and decide who should lead the next “most dramatic season ever.”

Although the new Bachelorette is usually announced at the After the Rose ceremony, ABC is waiting to reveal who they’ve crowned as the next Bachelor — perhaps so they don’t spoil Bachelor in Paradise.

While Bachelor Nation fans could be surprised by a pick from a much older season (hello, Arie Luyendyk Jr.!), it’s likely the next Bachelor will be a contestant from Kufrin’s line-up.

Here are our top three picks — and a fan-favorite wildcard suitor!

1. Blake Horstmann

The runner-up from Denver, Colorado, not only captured Kufrin’s heart for the entire season, but also America’s. His goofy spirit and passionate personality are just a few traits that would make him the perfect Bachelor.

2. Jason Tartick

The Buffalo, New York, native was a lead contestant throughout the season before being sent home during the Fantasy Suite date. Not only did Ryan Seacrest profess his love for the 29-year-old, but Bachelorette fans seem to love his old school charm, too.

The banker even says he’d be open to accepting the starring role: “Coming into The Bachelorette, I always led with a calculated mind and not an open heart,” he told PEOPLE. “Now, I’m able to start leading with my heart and not my head. And I’m in the best position to find who I’m looking for now.”

3. Colton Underwood

Although the former professional football star was a controversial contestant (he was previously linked to Kufrin’s friend and former Bachelor runner-up Tia Booth), there’s no denying women would fall for the Chris Pratt lookalike, who has also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

While Underwood will make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, where he is reunited with Booth, we’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s not the last we’ll see of him.

Wildcard: Joe Amabile

Even though the grocery store owner — known as ‘Joe the Grocer‘ — from Chicago was sent home on night one, he’s grown to become more popular than most guys who made it to the final 10. He even has his own fan apparel line.

His undeniably adorable smile and the twinkle in his eye is exactly what America wants (and needs). Although he is also going to Paradise, we’re sure his popularity will just continue to grow.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.